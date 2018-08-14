ESPN’s Projected NBA Standings: Where Celtics Stand For 2018-19 Season

ESPN.com continued its NBA “Summer Forecast” series Tuesday by taking things a step further.

On Monday, ESPN.com broke down the likeliest NBA title contenders for the 2018-19 season and heaped serious praise on the Boston Celtics, who are widely considered the favorites in the Eastern Conference with LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers. The praise continued Tuesday when ESPN.com published its projected win totals for all 30 NBA teams.

The ESPN Forecast panel believes the Celtics will finish the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 58-24.

Here’s the explanation:

Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving combined to miss 103 regular-season games last season, and the Celtics still won 55 games. Even if Boston needs to ease Hayward and Irving back a bit, the younger players who sparked Boston’s playoff run — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier — will be hungry to showcase their own development. It all adds up to Boston earning the second-highest win projection in the league, behind only Golden State.

The Celtics finished last season with a 55-27 record and earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Toronto Raptors, who went 59-23 to secure the top seed. Boston ultimately advanced to the Eastern Conference finals before losing to Cleveland in seven games.

The Raptors made a huge change this offseason, trading DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for superstar Kawhi Leonard, and ESPN.com is expecting another solid regular season north of the border. Toronto will finish second in the East with a 55-27 record, per ESPN.com’s projections.

Here are the projected standings/win totals for the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference, according to the ESPN Forecast panel:

1. Boston Celtics, 58-24

2. Toronto Raptors, 55-27

3. Philadelphia 76ers, 53-29

T-4. Indiana Pacers, 47-35

T-4. Milwaukee Bucks, 47-35

6. Washington Wizards, 44-38

7. Miami Heat, 43-39

8. Detroit Pistons, 38-44

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports