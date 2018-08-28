Ex-Bruin Tyler Seguin Disappointed About Contract Situation With Stars

Tyler Seguin isn’t happy.

The Dallas Stars center spoke with reporters Tuesday in Toronto and voiced his displeasure over not signing a new contract this offseason. Seguin is entering the final year of his deal at a cap hit of $5.75 million.

“Nothing’s really going on,” Seguin said, per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “It’s been a little disappointing. I thought I’d have some exciting news to talk about at BioSteel Camp, especially this late in the summer. It’s been disappointing. But at the end of the day, I obviously have one year left here. I’m just going to focus on that.”

Seguin, who signed a six-year, $34.5 million contract extension with the Boston Bruins in September 2012, was traded to Dallas in July 2013. He’s evolved into one of the NHL’s elite scorers since being drafted second overall by Boston in 2010 and almost certainly will land a huge contract in free agency next summer if he hits the open market.

The Stars surely would like to keep Seguin, especially after missing the playoffs the last two seasons. The question is whether they’ll be willing to fork over the necessary funds, as fellow Stars standout Jamie Benn’s contract carries a $9.5 million annual cap hit through the 2024-25 season. Seguin could look for an even more lucrative deal.

According to Seguin, the sides spoke informally at the NHL draft in June but since haven’t made any serious progress in contract talks. Stars general manager Jim Nill also is keeping things close to the vest for the time being.

Just spoke to Stars GM Jim Nill on Tyler Seguin's comments: "No update. We continue to have dialogue. I'm not gonna negotiate in the media. It's a process and we continue to go through it." — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) August 28, 2018

“I wasn’t really expecting this,” Seguin said, per Fox. “The expectations were that it would be earlier in the summer.”

Seguin, still just 26, is coming off a 2017-18 season in which he scored a career-high 40 goals. He’s totaled at least 72 points in each of the last five seasons, including a career-best 84 points in 2013-14.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images