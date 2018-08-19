Ex-Celtic R.J. Hunter Pens Thoughtful Instagram Post After Third NBA Team Waives Him

For every NBA success story, there are heaps of tales about guys being unable to stick in the league.

R.J. Hunter isn’t ready to say he’s come up short, but it’s certainly been a grind for him.

A 2015 first-round pick of the Boston Celtics, Hunter’s career has been chaotic, to say the least. The C’s waived him days before the 2016-17 regular season began after losing a battle for the team’s final roster spot to James Young. Since then he’s been signed, then waived by the Chicago Bulls, and now another team is moving on him.

Hunter was waived by the Houston Rockets on Friday, the third team to cut him in as many years of NBA service.

Drafted out of Georgia State, Hunter was pegged to be a knockdown shooter in the NBA. But due to any number of reasons — limited playing time and a resulting inability to get into a rhythm likely being one of them — he’s been unable to fit that mold at the NBA level, despite torching the opposition in the G League.

The 24-year-old could find himself back in the minors or overseas by the time next season starts. Whatever the case ends up being, Hunter isn’t losing perspective. On Saturday he shared an Instagram post featuring three different photos of him with each team and a thoughtfully-written caption.

“First off lemme thank Houston for my opportunity because I am not owed any of this and to be apart of this league in any way is a blessing! This is my 3rd time being waived. And I’ve only been here 3 seasons. So that averages to about a waive a year lmao. I remember I used to be real insecure about my journey. How my career so far has been me hanging on by a thread to be on somebodies team. But I found out quick it’s way bigger than that. It’s bigger than the ego trip on how I deserve better. It’s really about finding real security in yourself, Going to war about yours, and letting the rest develop as it should. Nobody is really out here on Insta posting failures and insecurities. It’s become a highlight reel and who can (expletive) on who the best lol. Which is fine. I’m not society police and y’all can do as you please. But just know, when that app closes you still gotta go thru those ups and downs. P.S. I’m still like that btw don’t let these waives confuse you that time is truly coming ⚡️”

Really, really well said.

Things may be bumpy, but it sounds like Hunter has done plenty of work to make his peace with whatever his battle throws at him.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images