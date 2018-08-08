Fantasy Football 2018: 10 Players Whose Stock Rose, Fell After Switching Teams

Are you ready for some football?
Who are we kidding: Of course you are.
The 2018 NFL season is right around the corner, and a host of talented players changed jerseys this past offseason. But how will their change of scenery effect what really matters? No, not their team’s win/loss record; we’re talking about fantasy value.
Here are the players whose stock rose and fell after they switched teams:
STOCK UP
Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Cooks made this list last season after moving from the New Orleans Saints to the New England Patriots, and he once again tops it after leaving Foxboro for L.A. Cooks had a solid season in New England, but should put up big numbers alongside Todd Gurley in the Rams’ high-flying offense.
Jordy Nelson, WR, Oakland Raiders
The veteran wide receiver showed signs of age in his final year with the Green Bay Packers and struggled without Aaron Rodgers, but all reports from Raiders camp indicate that Nelson is locked in with quarterback Derek Carr. If Nelson still has juice left in the tank, he could have a big year in Oakland.
A.J. McCarron, QB, Buffalo Bills
McCarron went from holding Andy Dalton’s clipboard in Cincinnati to being the likely starter in Buffalo, so his stock certainly has risen. How effective he’ll be as a starter still is anyone’s guess, but he’s worth a flyer in deeper leagues or two-quarterback formats.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Landry never meshed with any of the quarterbacks in Miami and still put up solid numbers. Now with a quarterback who doesn’t turn the ball over in Tyrod Taylor and an electric X receiver in Josh Gordon, the LSU product should see his fantasy value skyrocket in Cleveland.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers has needed a goal line weapon for quite some time, and now he has one in the star pass-catcher, who leaves a tough situation in Seattle.
STOCK DOWN
Terrelle Pryor, WR, New York Jets
After an abysmal year with the Washington Redskins, Pryor moved up the coast to the New York Jets. With the Jets’ QB situation currently in limbo, Pryor certainly isn’t a candidate to have a bounce-back year.
Michael Crabtree, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Going from Carr to Joe Flacco? Yeah, Crabtree’s arrow is trending down.
Danny Amendola, WR, Miami Dolphins
Amendola will enjoy a bigger paycheck and nicer weather in South Beach, but other than that, there isn’t a whole lot to like about his move from New England to Miami.
Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
We still aren’t sure how good Mitchell Trubisky is, and that could be a big problem for Robinson’s fantasy stock.
Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans
Lewis still will get a number of touches in the Titans’ new-look offense. But the former Patriot likely will back up Derrick Henry to start the season, so his ceiling still is unclear.
