Fantasy Football 2018: ESPN’s Matthew Berry ‘Loves’ These Patriots This Season

Drafting a New England Patriots player not named Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski to your fantasy football team is always risky business.
The Patriots, perhaps unlike any other team in the NFL, spread the ball around on offense, meaning it’s hard to pinpoint when or even if your drafted Patriots player will have a big fantasy week.
ESPN’s Matthew Berry is considered by many to be the go-to guy when it comes to fantasy football analysis. Berry on Friday released his “Love/Hate” column for the entire 2018 season, and two Patriots players made the list under the “love” category.
RB Rex Burkhead
Writes Berry: They used a first-round pick on Sony Michel, Jeremy Hill is looking good in the preseason and James White is clearly the passing-down back and all will be used, but screw it, I say (assuming health) Burkhead ends up with the most PPR fantasy points. After their bye last season, Burkhead had more carries from the 5-yard line and in than the rest of the team combined. And he missed two games! Remember, 15 of the Patriots’ rushing scores came in goal-to-go situations and Rex’s versatility (30 catches in 10 games last season) gives them flexibility in terms of playcalling.
Berry also noted the Patriots will end up using Burkhead in the slot, especially in the first four weeks of the season when Julian Edelman is serving his suspension. The health thing is big, though, especially with Burkhead reportedly dealing with a slight tear in his knee, but Berry sees him as a “great flex-with-upside type.”
WR Chris Hogan
Writes Berry: This one might be even more baffling to me. People have clearly forgotten what Hogan did last season before getting hurt, as he’s currently going as WR29, in the eighth round. Hogan was a top-10 WR at the point when he got injured, he was tied for fourth in the NFL in red zone targets and that included two more targets than teammate Rob Gronkowski. Among the 73 WRs with at least 70 catches since the beginning of 2016, Hogan ranks fourth in terms of fantasy points per catch (3.3). So, he just needs volume. Well, now that he is fully healthy and with Brandin Cooks in L.A. and Julian Edelman suspended for four games (and coming off injury), whom do you think Tom Brady is going to throw to? Exactly.
Hard to argue with that logic, especially when Edelman is out for the first four weeks.
(We’ll go ahead and assume Berry “loves” both Brady and Gronkowski, but those are obvious.)
Oh, and one other note: Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the “love” list, for whatever that’s worth.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
