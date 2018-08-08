Fantasy Football 2018: Top 15 Kickers To Pick In Your League’s Draft

Is there anything more frustrating than a kicker costing you a fantasy matchup?
Sure, kickers are an afterthought in the draft and you won’t win your league solely on their performance. But snagging a kicker who isn’t wildly inconsistent (looking at you, Blair Walsh) will help you get some much-needed points, and even can help you steal a game or two.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top 15 kickers in fantasy football this season.
1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams (Bye Week: 12)
Zuerlein long has been one of the more consistent kickers in the league, and he reaffirmed that in 2017 by totaling the most points in the NFL for a placekicker. He went 38 for 40 on field goal attempts and was money from 40-49 yards, while also hitting six of his seven attempts from 50-plus yards.
2. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots (Bye Week: 11)
Gostkowski is nearly as reliable, although he’s good for a few missed PATs per year. The Pats kicker drilled the longest field goal of the season last year from 62 yards and gets plenty of attempts in New England’s high-powered offense. He was just two points behind Zuerlein for the league lead last season, with both kickers having a fair distance between them and the rest of the competition.
3. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (Bye Week: 10)
The nice thing about Tucker is you know what you’re getting. He’s going to hit the kicks he should make. Last season he was 39 for 39 on PATs and 34 for 37 on field goal attempts, with all of his misses coming outside of 40 yards. The Ravens’ offense also is a work in progress, so it’s fair to think he’ll see decent work this season.
4. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons (Bye Week: 8)
Bryant has proven over the years that he can knock down kicks from deep with ease, but he’s occasionally erratic on kicks he should make, which is a bit concerning. Still, the Falcons aren’t afraid to test his leg, and most of the time, he answers the call.
5. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (Bye Week: 9)
Elliott is young, which hopefully explains his occasional mishaps. Three of his five missed field goals from last season came from 30-39 yards, but he was 12 for 13 from 40-49 yards and 5 for 6 from 50-plus yards. He’s proven he has the leg, and he’s worth taking a chance on given he likely will straighten out some of the inconsistencies.
6. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints (Bye Week: 6)
Nobody attempted more PATs last season than Lutz, so it’s hardly concerning that he missed three, considering most every other kicker is bound to miss a pair. He gets plenty of chances and will hit some long ones, making him a viable option.
7. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye Week: 7)
Boswell tallied the fourth-most points for a kicker in the NFL last season and was perfect in his four attempts from 50-plus yards, also going 9 for 10 from 40-49 yards.
8. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (Bye Week: 11)
Believe it or not, Gould recorded the third-most points for a kicker in the league last season. He was 17 for 18 from 40-49 yards and 4 for 4 from 50-plus yards. The 49ers offense projects to be better this season with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, so expect him to get a few more PAT and field goal chances.
9. Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers (Bye Week: 4)
There’s good news and bad news with Gano. The good news is he doesn’t miss often. The bad news is he doesn’t get many chances from deep. His longest hit last year was from 48 yards, and he missed his one attempt from over 50 yards. Otherwise, he was 29 for 30 on field goals and 34 for 37 on PATs. He’s a good option if you just want a kicker that will get you points, but his upside is limited.
10. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (Bye Week: 12)
Butker is an exciting young kicker who after getting cut by the Panthers last season went on to record the fifth-most kicker points in the NFL. His accuracy from distance needs some refining, but that’ll come. He was perfect in his 28 PAT attempts and 38 for 42 on his field goals.
11. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (Bye Week: 6)
Prater is another fairly reliable kicker. He was 40 for 41 on PATs and 30 for 35 on field goals in 2017. He missed just one of his eight kicks from 40-49 yards, but was 7 for 11 from 50-plus yards. Everything within 40 yards, he hit.
12. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis Colts (Bye Week: 9)
Vinatieri very much is in the twilight of his career, but he still produced last year. He was 22 for 24 on PATs and 29 for 34 on field goals. He missed just one kick apiece from 40-49 and 50-plus yards, but his 7 for 10 marker from 30-39 yards is a touch concerning. Still, he’s fairly reliable and worth consideration if you stall on picking up a kicker.
13. Steven Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (Bye Week: 11)
The ex-Seattle Seahawks kicker knocked down all 29 PATs in 2017 and hit 29 of his 33 field goal attempts. He went 7 for 9 from both 40-49 and 50-plus yards, and drilled everything within 40 yards.
14. Chandler Catanzaro, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bye Week: 5)
Catanzaro has shredded plenty of franchise records in his stops throughout his career, and he’ll get to make an impression with a team that has experienced plenty of bad luck with kickers. He hit all 29 extra points last season, while also nailing his two attempts from 50-plus yards — including a 57-yarder — while kicking at a 25 for 30 clip.
15. Ryan Succop, Tennessee Titans (Bye Week: 8)
The Titans aren’t afraid to let Succop stretch it out, but his consistency can be a bit off-putting. Though he went 31 for 33 on PATs last season, he was 35 for 42 on field goals, missing four from 40-plus yards and three from 50-plus yards.
