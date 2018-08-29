Fired Ohio State Coach Zach Smith Goes Off On Media, Urban Meyer In Twitter Meltdown

If Ohio State and Urban Meyer thought the Zach Smith headache was going to go away quietly, they got a rude awakening Wednesday on Twitter.
Smith, a former wide receivers coach at Ohio State, was fired in July after violating a protection order his wife, Courtney, had taken out against him. Courtney Smith has repeatedly accused Zach Smith of physically and emotionally abusing her over the past three years, and Meyer recently was suspended three games for the way he handled Smith as an employee.
Earlier this month, college football reporter Brett McMurphy broke the story complete with text messages, public records and video interviews that detailed Zach Smith’s alleged abuse of Courtney, as well as Urban Meyer and his wife Shelley’s likely knowledge of the abuse.
Ohio State conducted an investigation of Meyer’s handling of the situation and Smith’s tenure as a coach that “identified a pattern of troubling behavior by Zach Smith: promiscuous and embarrassing sexual behavior, drug abuse, truancy, dishonesty, financial irresponsibility, a possible NCAA violation, and a lengthy police investigation into allegations of criminal domestic violence and cyber crimes.”
Smith has been relatively quiet since his firing, save for a few tweets, but that all ended Wednesday when he had a full-on meltdown, painting himself as the victim while firing off shots at McMurphy, ESPN, gang-rape survivor and advocate Brenda Tracy and the media at-large.
Smith then tweeted a photo of his two children, calling McMurphy, Paul Finebaum and ESPN “moral-less clowns.”
People began to criticize Smith for using his children to defend himself, and he didn’t like that.
Then things really went off the rails when Tracy got involved.
This is just ugly on multiple levels.
Meyer allowed this to happen by keeping Smith around for years even after the coach gave him multiple reasons to fire him –from substance abuse to the alleged domestic violence — and the only reason he still has a job is because he wins games.
He will return to coach Ohio State after the Buckeyes Week 3 tilt with TCU, but it doesn’t appear that’s where the saga will end for the Buckeyes.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
