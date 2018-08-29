Floyd Mayweather’s Memory Of Fight Vs. Conor McGregor Will Annoy UFC Star

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are on the verge of another war of words.

The boxing legend described his August 2017 fight against the UFC superstar as the easiest big payday of his life. Mayweather boasted about his TKO victory Tuesday night via Twitter, two-plus hours after McGregor appeared to call him out in a strongly worded message of his own.

Rumors of a Mayweather vs. McGregor rematch have persisted since their first bout, and their ongoing trash talk only fuels the speculation.

But they won’t be meeting in the ring, or Octagon, any time soon.

McGregor will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 at UFC 229 for the lightweight championship.

Mayweather has retired from boxing, again, and his dalliance with MMA training seems to have ended.

These two might be jawing for the sake of doing so.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images