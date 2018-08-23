Former Red Sox Prospect Michael Kopech Was Absolutely Nasty In MLB Debut

When the Boston Red Sox acquired Chris Sale in December of 2016, they sent top prospects Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for the left-hander.

At the time, Kopech was viewed as a high-ceiling prospect who had been suspended for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and broke his hand in a fight with his roommate.

But less than two years later, the hard-throwing right-hander made his Major League Baseball debut for the White Sox, and he did not disappoint.

The 22-year-old showcased his electric fastball, devastating breaking ball and unhittable changeup in a rain-shortened debut Tuesday.

Here are some of the highlights:

Take a look at this pitch sequence:

Tonight, we got our first look at the nastiness of @MichaelKopech5. pic.twitter.com/K5J0tHm1b0 — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2018

That should be illegal in 50 states.

Kopech struck out four in two scoreless innings, but had to be taken out after the game went into a long rain delay.

He also drew praise from Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez.

I can tell Kopech started the game with some butterflies in his stomach, but in the second inning he attacked the hitters, got comfortable, and hit the triple digit! Way to go kid! #bestarm #kopech — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) August 22, 2018

While the Red Sox certainly love Sale, the other Sox appear to have gotten themselves a future ace in Kopech.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images