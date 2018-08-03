Friday Night Fenway Fan Question: What Current Red Sox Player Would You Like To Have Budweiser With?

It’s many people’s tradition to enjoy a beer while watching a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Fans will share a frosty beverage with their friends and family, but what if they were given the opportunity to share a cold one with one of their favorite Red Sox players?

NESN’s Alex Kraemer went down to Alumni in Weymouth, Mass. to ask Red Sox fans which current player they’d like to share a Budweiser with. To hear their answers, check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images