Gordon Hayward Drives To Rim, Dunks Over Opponent In Latest Video Update

We’re still over two months away from NBA Opening Night, and Gordon Hayward already is looking pretty good.

The Boston Celtics forward’s campaign ended a few minutes after it started last season due to a gruesome ankle/leg injury in the C’s first game of the season. Since then he’s been working to get back into form and ready for the upcoming grind.

And it looks like he’s making some solid progress.

NBA skills trainer Jason Smeathers posted a video of Hayward on Monday during a workout. In it Hayward takes on a defender, drives to the rim and finishes a dunk over said defender.

You can watch the video here.

It long has been expected that Hayward would be ready in time for training camp, and things certainly appear to be trending that way.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports