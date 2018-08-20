Here’s What Aaron Hernandez Wrote In Suicide Notes To Lawyer, Family Members

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, promised “shocking revelations” and intimate details about the former New England Patriots tight end’s suicide in his forthcoming book.

Among those details: The notes Hernandez wrote the night he died.

Baez’s book, “Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez,” hits shelves Tuesday, and the New York Post obtained an excerpt in which Baez reveals the text of three letters Hernandez wrote before hanging himself in a prison cell on April 18, 2017.

Hernandez, who was acquitted of a 2012 double murder just days earlier, addressed his first letter to Baez, thanking his lawyer for his support and asking him to contact artists whose music he listened to to help him through the “tough times:”

“I need a favor—If you have any contacts for any artists like (Kevin) Gates, Meek Mill, (Rick) Ross, Jay (Z), (The) Game . . . etc.

“I would like to send you letters so you can send to their information or whichever way you think best. I don’t want any media really getting into me, trying to just send my love to all the artists who got me through my tough times and sending my respect to a few of the real ones out there.”

Hernandez’s letter to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, appeared to make more direct references to his planned suicide:

“You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to love life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know (you] are an angel. We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristic is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love!

Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the supreme almightys plan, not mine! I love you! Let Avi know how much I love her! Look after Jano and Eddie for me —they are my boys (You’re Rich).”

Hernandez wrote “IT’S TIME!!!” at the bottom of page above a “drawing that resembles a thin rope dangling from a noose,” according to Baez.

In his final letter, addressed to his daughter, Avielle Jenkins-Hernandez, Hernandez made several spiritual references as he seemed to prepare for his suicide.

“Daddy will never leave you! I’m entering to the timeless realm in which I can enter into any form at any time because everything that could happen or not happened I see all at once! Life is eternal—believe!!! Love, repent, and see me/yourself in everyone because that’s what the truth is! I’ll see you all in the heavens awaiting you all with the same love.

Never fear me, but love me with all of you! Fear is the only separation between you and I! We are each other—I/you—you/me—there’s no need to fear but what you do unto another will come back around!”

