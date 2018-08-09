Here’s What Gordon Hayward Wants Celtics Fans To Chant In Upcoming Season

Gordon Hayward caught loads of flack for his family’s now-infamous gender reveal video, but now, it appears the Boston Celtics star is starting to embrace it.

Hayward became a viral sensation when it seemed as though he wasn’t very thrilled about his wife being pregnant with the couple’s third girl. When asked if he was happy about the news, Hayward somewhat begrudgingly murmured “Daddy’s always happy.”

While most would think Hayward would like to put the moment behind him, that apparently isn’t the case. During a recent Twitch stream, the veteran forward requested Celtics fans to start a “Daddy’s always happy” chant in the upcoming NBA season.

.@gordonhayward is brainstorming chants with his Twitch viewers 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1MdvG2hmIz — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) August 9, 2018

It’s nice to see Hayward is being a good sport about the ordeal, but the chant request is a little odd, to say the least. But given the diehard nature of Celtics fans, we’ll likely hear it ringing through TD Garden at some point in the 2018-19 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports