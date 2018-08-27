Here’s What Kobe Bryant Believes Rajon Rondo Can Teach Lonzo Ball

The Los Angeles Lakers will look just a tad bit different in the upcoming NBA season than they did in the 2017-18 campaign.

The Lakers, who boast one of the most talented groups of young players in the league, added a solid core of veterans this summer highlighted, of course, by LeBron James.

While James undoubtedly will be the primary leader of the Purple and Gold, you can expect another new face in L.A. to make an impact on the team’s younger players as well. During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Lakers legend Kobe Bryant explained what Rajon Rondo will be able to bring to the team and Lonzo Ball, specifically.

“Rondo is a student of the game,” Bryant said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “How he studies the game is something he can learn from. Rondo will sit there and watch film for hours and hours and hours and will dissect and pick things apart to the smallest of detail. Also how he facilitates the game, how he reads things happening before they actually happen. How you can manipulate the defense to make things happen. And also defensively, he gets after you. So I think it’s great.”

Bryant’s basketball IQ is among the highest the league has seen and he was a fierce competitor during his playing days, so it comes as no surprise he has an appreciation for Rondo’s intangibles. That said, Rondo’s personality hasn’t fit well with a few of his past teams, so we’ll have to wait and see if the Lakers embrace the veteran point guard and all that comes with him.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports