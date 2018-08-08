Here’s What Nick Wright Believes Is Main Reason For Tom Brady’s Longevity

When is Tom Brady going to slow down?

The New England Patriots quarterback continues to fend off Father Time, and it’s become nearly impossible to pinpoint when Brady finally will start declining.

Brady’s absurd longevity begs the question: How is he still doing it? While the five-time Super Bowl champion is a fierce competitor, has tremendous work ethic and maintains a strict nutrition/workout plan, Nick Wright believes there’s one reason above all the others that has allowed TB12 to play at a high level for nearly two decades.

Here’s Wright’s take, as seen on Wednesday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1:

"If Tom Brady wasn't doing the type of training he's doing, if he wasn't sacrificing his body, all those things set the table for: in clutch situations, this dude is second to none." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/GSaNvvv0mk — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 8, 2018

Wright makes some good points. It can be argued that Brady doesn’t have the greatest quarterback skill set of all time, but he’s managed to separate himself from the pack with his intangibles. The 41-year-old very well could be the sharpest QB to ever lace them up, and he seems to prove it every Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports