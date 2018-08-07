Here’s Why Baker Mayfield Won’t Begin Season As Browns’ Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the best of luck with quarterbacks in recent memory, to say the least.

The Browns are hoping these woes will be halted by Baker Mayfield, who Cleveland selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft. But patience is a virtue, and the Browns clearly have no plans to rush Mayfield into action.

Speaking with the MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson offered a pretty logical explanation as to why Tyrod Taylor will be his team’s signal-caller entering the 2018 campaign.

“I’ve had two players here in the past who’d never played in the National Football League, and we put them out there,” Jackson told me. “That didn’t do anybody any good. So why take a guy who we know is going to be our future and put him in that situation? We understand how hard it is to play in this league, how much you need to know, what your supporting cast has to be for you to have success.

“Why put him in a situation where maybe he wouldn’t flourish? That would make no sense.”

Jackson, of course, is referring to Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer, who collectively failed to win a single game as a starting quarterback for the Browns. Cleveland moved on from both QBs in the offseason, paving the way for an entirely new quarterback depth chart.

Mayfield’s time will come, but for now, the 23-year-old will have to learn as much as he can before he ultimately gets his opportunity.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports