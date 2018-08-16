How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Feels About Donald Trump’s LeBron James Tweet

Stick to sports? Screw that.

Jaylen Brown wants to leave his mark outside the lines, too, using both his popularity and his platform as an NBA star to drive change on important social issues.

As such, Brown isn’t afraid to share his opinions on a wide range of topics beyond basketball. And that’s exactly what the Boston Celtics swingman did this week in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang.

Brown was asked about several subjects, including technology, education and economics. He also tackled questions about President Donald Trump’s feud with LeBron James, which came to a head recently when Trump called out James on Twitter after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar did a sitdown interview with CNN’s Don Lemon.

“I think it’s interesting,” Brown said. “I don’t know if it’s propaganda, if it’s for media attention, but it’s interesting to see our president, who’s supposed to be the leader of our troops, handle himself in such a manner.”

“It’s weird for me to see that,” he added. “I would expect more from the president that’s supposed to be in charge of our country. I wouldn’t expect these type of actions, but everybody has their own way of handling themselves, so I let him do him.”

James, who previously called Trump a “bum,” said during his interview with Lemon that he believes Trump uses sports to divide the country. Brown, who also has been outspoken against Trump in the past, was asked during his Bloomberg interview whether he believes this to be true, and while the 21-year-old said he wasn’t sure, it still was interesting to hear his stance.

“That’s a question somebody would have to ask him,” Brown said. “I would say he’s doing a good job of making a lot of people upset. I would say that. But sports is a unique thing in our country. It’s so influential. It’s almost like a sacrament for religion. People praise LeBron James more than they praise anybody else. Sports is so powerful, and I think he realizes that. I think that’s where the conflict begins.”

It’s probably just a matter of time before Trump tweets about Brown, right?

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images