How Isaiah Wynn’s Injury Affects Patriots’ Offensive Line Depth Chart

If it wasn’t already apparent, the New England Patriots were wise to trade for offensive tackle Trent Brown.

Brown has looked powerful with surprising agility in training camp and preseason as the Patriots’ starting left tackle, and it’s clear now he’ll be in that role all season, assuming good health. Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, who was receiving reps at left tackle and right tackle in training camp, reportedly suffered a season-ending injury Thursday night when he tore his Achilles in New England’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wynn’s injury, to a certain degree, clears up the Patriots’ offensive line picture. Brown will start at left tackle with Joe Thuney at left guard, David Andrews at center and Shaq Mason at right guard. Marcus Cannon is assumed to start at right tackle when healthy. LaAdrian Waddle will be the Patriots’ top tackle off the bench.

But who else makes the roster now with Wynn out for the season? And how many players do they keep?

We can scratch Ted Karras’ name down in hard pencil as the Patriots’ top interior offensive lineman off the bench. He hasn’t allowed a single pressure in preseason and is clearly ahead of his competition. So, that’s seven players making the 53-man roster. The Patriots typically keep somewhere between eight and 10 offensive linemen on their roster.

So, there’s one to three spots left for Luke Bowanko, Cole Croston, James Ferentz, Ulrick John, Jason King, Brian Schwenke and Matt Tobin to battle it out.

We assumed Croston would make the roster given his versatility at guard and tackle. The Patriots liked him so much he stayed on the 53-man roster all of last year. It was odd, then, to see him stay on the bench Thursday night in the Patriots’ second preseason game even after Wynn and John suffered injuries. Those thrust Waddle back into the game.

Tobin has been the Patriots’ top backup left tackle in recent practices, while John has played on the right side. John has been the superior player this summer, but perhaps the Patriots would prefer to keep a better left tackle option since Waddle is better on the right side. Tobin also has the versatility to slide inside to guard. John’s status since leaving Thursday’s game is unknown.

Bowanko, Ferentz, King and Schwenke seem like long shots to make the roster, especially if Croston and/or Tobin make it.

If we were putting together a 53-man roster projection right now, Brown, Thuney, Andrews, Mason, Cannon, Waddle, Karras and Croston would earn spots with the additional roster slots going to another position. If Cannon isn’t healthy to open the season, then that would free up room for John or Tobin.

