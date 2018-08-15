How Rob Gronkowski Treated Himself After Earning 2017 Incentive Payouts

Rob Gronkowski made a nice chunk of change in the 2017 NFL campaign, and he earned every penny of it.

The New England Patriots tight end raked in $10.5 million last season thanks in large part to checking off a number of incentives in his reworked contract. In 14 games, Gronkowski hauled in 69 catches for 1,084 yards with eight touchdowns and earned first-team All-Pro honors in the process.

Gronkowski has built up a reputation for his financial consciousness, but the 29-year-old allowed himself to do a little spending in the offseason. During an interview with Maverick Carter on Uninterrupted’s “Kneading Dough,” Gronk revealed how he treated himself after a monster season.

“My friend had a chain, and I was like, ‘Dang, man, that’s a nice chain,'” Gronkowski said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I never had jewelry in my life. He let me wear it last year at a party. It made me feel good. So in the back of my head, I said, ‘If I hit all my incentives, if I do everything I need to do, get all my bonuses, put all the work in, I’ve got to finally treat myself.'”

As the old saying goes: work hard, play hard.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports