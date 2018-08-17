How Ryan Donato Handles Pressure Of Being Local Player For Bruins

Ryan Donato has Black and Gold in his blood.

The Boston Bruins forward was born and raised in Scituate, Mass. and played collegiate hockey at Harvard. Oh yeah, his father, Ted Donato, played nine seasons for the B’s over the course of his 13-year NHL career.

Given Ryan Donato’s ties to Boston and the Bruins franchise, it’s safe to say he was welcomed with a level of pressure right from the get-go. But thanks to guidance from his father and a focused demeanor, the 22-year-old is taking everything in stride.

To hear Donato catch up with NESN’s Billy Jaffe about life as a Bruin, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.