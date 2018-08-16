How Would Rob Gronkowski Fare In Old-School NFL? Former Tight End Weighs In

Rob Gronkowski is the clear-cut best tight end in football, and depending on how long he plays, could go down as the greatest of all-time.

The New England Patriots tight end has dominated the NFL since coming into the league eight years ago, and as is the case with all transcendent stars, Gronkowski now will face the most ridiculous of sports hypotheticals: How would he have fared in a different era?

Ridiculous? Absolutely, just ask LeBron James. And yet, it’s become the norm in the sports world to wonder if today’s greats would have been as impactful when the game was played differently. Spoiler alert: they probably would have been more dominant.

In Gronkowski’s case, the tight end position has evolved from a block-first necessity to a downfield weapon, so it’s a touch different than those who wonder if James would have been great in the “physical” 1990s.

So, how would Gronk have held up during the rough-and-tumble NFL days of the 1970s and 80s? Former New York Giants tight end and Bill Belichick favorite Mark Bavarro told ESPN’s Mike Reiss he thinks the Pats star likely would be just fine if he played in his era since he’s “an old-school tight end playing in a modern game.”

“Gronkowski, to me, looks like an all-around type of tight end, but it hasn’t been proven because he’s not in a balanced offense. But there is no balanced offenses anymore. The whole league today does not put a heavy premium on blocking (at tight end),” Bavarro told Reiss.

“The only way I can compare him is how would he be on my Giants teams, on the Chicago Bears of the ’80s, and a lot of those ’80s teams that were heavy run. The Raiders of the ’70s. And the answer is, ‘I don’t know.’ I could guess and think he’s going to do OK, but there was physical stuff going on back then. I don’t know how he would hold up day-to-day in that type of physical environment. I don’t know how he would hold up practicewise; back then you had to hit every day. Today, there is very little physical contact in practice.

“My guess is he would do just fine, and he’s the type of guy who could play in any era, and that’s what you want when looking at the best of the best.”

Gronkowski already is slated to go down as one of the best to ever play his position, and if he chooses not to venture into early retirement, he likely will break a whole lot of NFL records for tight ends.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images