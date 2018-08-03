Ian Kinsler Discusses Excitement Of Playing In First Red Sox-Yankees Game

Ian Kinsler’s second game as a member of the Boston Red Sox was one he never will forget.

The veteran second baseman went 3-for-6 with two RBIs in the Red Sox’s 15-7 thumping of the New York Yankees on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Kinsler, who joined the Red Sox via trade with the Los Angeles Angels, discussed the excitement of playing in baseball’s greatest rivalry and lauded the electricity in the stadium during the series opener.

To hear from Kinsler, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud. r

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images