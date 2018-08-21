Ian Kinsler, Xander Bogaerts Discuss Red Sox’s 5-4 Loss To Indians

The Boston Red Sox knew they were going up against a tough team in the American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians on Monday night.

Despite taking an early 3-0 lead after two innings, the Sox ultimately fell to the Indians, 5-4, at Fenway Park, thanks in part to some strong pitching from the opponent’s ace, Corey Kluber.

After the game, Boston infielders Ian Kinsler (1-for-5) and Xander Bogaerts (2-for-5, 3 RBIs) talked about Monday’s game, with Bogaerts noting the team’s focus is winning one game at a time.

To hear from Bogaerts and Kinsler, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.