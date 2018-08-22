Indians’ Bullpen Proving To Be Difference-Maker In Series Vs. Red Sox

The first series of the season between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians has been a bit one-sided through two games.

After beating Boston 6-3 on Tuesday at Fenway Park, Cleveland has taken the first two games of the four-game set and there has been one clear advantage the Indians have over the Sox — the bullpen.

Indians manager Terry Francona has the ability to go to a number of different relievers, all of whom provide different looks to Boston’s hitters. From side-winding Andrew Miller to submarining Adam Cimber to hard-throwing Cody Allen and Brad Hand, Cleveland has a gluttony of late-game options in the bullpen.

NESN’s Dennis Eckersley broke down the Indians’ bullpen following the win over the Sox, and you can hear his analysis in the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

