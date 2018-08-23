Is Bill Belichick-Alex Guerrero Feud Over? Tom Brady’s Trainer Seen On Team Plane

Is Alex Guerrero out of Bill Belichick’s dog house?

The longtime personal trainer of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady used to ride on the team plane and be allowed on the sideline during games before Belichick revoked those privileges, per a report from the Boston Globe last December.

Belichick stripping Guerrero of his team privileges reportedly stemmed from the fact that too many players were seeking medical advice from the trainer at the expense of the team’s medical staff. This has been theorized as a possible point of contention between Brady and Belichick that could make the reported rift between the two even worse.

But guess who was on the team plane Thursday when the Patriots left for Carolina for their Week 3 NFL preseason showdown with the Panthers?

That’s right, it was Guerrero, per NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

Has Tom Brady's business partner/body coach Alex Guerrero been given more access to the Patriots this season? He's on the team plane today on the trip to Carolina. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 23, 2018

Perhaps this is Belichick’s way of mending fences with his 41-year-old quarterback as the two gear up for another run at the Super Bowl. Then again, perhaps Brady just needed a little soft-tissue work before what likely will be his last regular season tuneup.

