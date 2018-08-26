Is Charlie McAvoy’s ‘NHL 19’ Rating Too Low? Jayson Tatum Believes So

Are the Boston Bruins getting robbed in “NHL 19?”

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, for one, is pleased with his overall rating in the upcoming video game, but has a bone to pick with whoever designed his hair. And while fellow blueliner Charlie McAvoy is happy with both his rating and his hair in the game, Jayson Tatum believes the young Bruins star deserved better.

Check out these tweets:

Rating should be higher bro! I’m for sure coming to a game this season! https://t.co/Am8H34Is6Z — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 25, 2018

We know Tatum is being a good friend, but we have to side with EA Sports on this one. McAvoy one day might deserve a high-80’s/low-90’s rating, but 85 feels appropriate at this time.

In any event, expect to see McAvoy at Celtics games whenever he gets the chance.

No doubt bro ! We’ll swap some tix… gotta see you do your thing !! ☘️ https://t.co/ITwLMC9A0P — Charlie McAvoy (@CMcAvoy44) August 26, 2018

Reminder: Both of these guys are only 20 years old. TD Garden certainly is in good hands.

