Is Kevin Durant A More Valuable Player Than LeBron James? Skip Bayless Thinks So

It has become pretty clear that LeBron James is the best player in the NBA.

He has the ability to take over a game, can come up clutch in the biggest moments and also singlehandedly took a pretty bad Cleveland Cavaliers team to the NBA Finals this past season.

But is it possible that Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is a superior player?

FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless thinks so.

It’s worth prefacing that Bayless, for some reason, is a big anti-James guy. With that in mind, however, he sided with Durant over James for one simple reason.

A two-way player is more valuable than a one-way player pic.twitter.com/8qH2BIy4H3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 15, 2018

While there’s something to be said about the value of a pure two-way player, it’s not like James is a lost puppy on the defensive end. In fact, the Cavs made it abundantly clear that they wanted James not to do all the heavy lifting on defense, so he often wasn’t guarding the opposing team’s top scorer in an effort to conserve energy for the offensive end. A logical argument can be made about Durant’s importance and value, but that also gets wiped away a bit by the fact that he plays on a superteam.

And at the same time, it’s tough to pick against James when discussing the best active players in the NBA.

