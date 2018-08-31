Is Paul George Still Eyeing Move To Lakers? Star Hints At Future Homecoming

Paul George was one of the biggest stunners of free agency this summer.

George joining the Lakers almost seemed inevitable, as the star forward is a Los Angeles native and didn’t really hide the fact that he was interested in donning the Purple and Gold.

Not only did PG13 not sign with the Lakers, he didn’t even take a meeting with the franchise. Instead, the five-time All-Star decided to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a four-year deal.

Despite re-upping with OKC, you probably shouldn’t close the book on George being a Laker just yet.

During an interview with Chris “Drama” Pfaff on the “Short Story Long” podcast, George once again reaffirmed his previous interest in the Lakers while somewhat hinting at a future homecoming in the process.

“I wanted to, man,” George said. “Honestly, I wanted to. I wanted to come back home. I’m 28. I still got another contract.”

Patience could end up being a virtue for George. While LeBron James immediately makes L.A. better, its current cast of characters doesn’t seem bound for an NBA Finals run this season. It appears to be a work in progress for the Lakers, and George will have the opportunity down the road to join a team that could turn into a perennial powerhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports