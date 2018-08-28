Is This Aaron Judge Injury Update Supposed To Be Good News For Yankees?

The New York Yankees clearly aren’t the same team without Aaron Judge.

Though gaining a little bit of ground in the American League East on the Boston Red Sox, New York has been without its star right fielder and they desperately need him back if they want to make a deep run this fall.

Judge fractured his wrist July 26 when he was hit by a pitch, and the initial timetable for return was three-to-four weeks. He’s now zipping right past that, and an update over the weekend from manager Aaron Boone indicated that the 26-year-old wasn’t ready to swing a bat and that they’d given up on setting a timetable.

Well, Judge himself spoke Tuesday, and while he indicated that he was getting better, it’s kind of unclear if this is supposed to be a positive update or not.

Aaron Judge on his wrist: “It’s getting better. If (the pain) was a 5 two weeks ago, it’s a 4.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 28, 2018

Hmm.

Obviously, it’s encouraging for the Yankees that he’s at least making some progress, but at the same time it seems like things are moving pretty slowly, especially considering it has been a month.

Either way, the Yankees are fortunate to be in a spot where it would take a meteoric collapse for them to not end up at least in the Wild Card game. But having Judge at full strength is pivotal if the Yankees have their eyes set on anything other than a quick exit.

