Isaiah Wynn Injury: Patriots Rookie Reportedly Tore Achilles, Out For Season

The New England Patriots will be forced to play the 2018 NFL season without their top draft pick.

The lower leg injury that knocked rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn out of Thursday night’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles was revealed to be a torn Achilles, according to multiple reports Friday morning.

Wynn, the 23rd overall pick in this year’s draft, is expected to miss the entire season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the nature of his injury.

Wynn, who saw time at left tackle, right tackle and left guard in practice his spring and summer, was playing right tackle when he suffered the injury, having replaced starter LaAdrian Waddle on the previous Patriots possession. The Georgia product limped off the field during the first quarter and was carted to the locker room.

It was Wynn’s first game in a Patriots uniform, as he dressed but did not play in last week’s preseason opener against the Washington Redskins.

Though he was unlikely to beat out veteran newcomer Trent Brown for the starting left tackle spot, Wynn was expected to be one of the Patriots’ top offensive line backups as a rookie and could have had a chance to start over Waddle at right tackle if the injury that’s sidelined Marcus Cannon stretched into the regular season.

After losing Nate Solder in free agency, the Patriots bolstered their tackle depth by drafting Wynn, trading for Brown, re-signing Waddle and bringing in veterans Matt Tobin and Ulrick John. Tackle/guard Cole Croston also remains in the mix after playing sparingly as an undrafted rookie last season.

So, while losing Wynn hurts, New England at least has other options at the position.

Wynn’s injury was a cruel case of déjà vu for the Patriots, who previously lost 2017 top pick Derek Rivers for all of last season after the defensive end tore his ACL in training camp.

