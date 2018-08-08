J.D. Martinez Not Concerned With MVP Chatter As Stellar Season Continues

What more can you say about J.D. Martinez?

The veteran slugger has been an absolute machine in his first season with the Boston Red Sox, as he’s batting .328 with 34 home runs and 97 RBIs through 114 games.

After the Red Sox’s extra-innings win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Martinez was asked if the American League MVP award has crept into his mind at all this season, but the two-time All-Star quickly put that idea to rest while explaining where his head is at.

