Jackie Bradley Jr. Lauds Red Sox For Being Tough Outs In Rout Of Marlins

You didn’t think the Boston Red Sox’s bats were going to be held silent for too long, did you?

After Boston’s offense struggled mightily over the weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays, scoring came in abundance in the team’s two-game set against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, including a 14-6 win Wednesday night.

Following the series finale, Jackie Bradley Jr. praised his teammates for being tough outs and competing at the plate. To hear more from JBJ, as well as Mookie Betts and Brock Holt, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.