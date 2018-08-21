Jags’ Doug Marrone Subtly Zings Doug Pederson After Eagles Coach’s Critique

We all could learn a thing or two about handling criticism from Doug Marrone.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson recently criticized Marrone for the way he coached during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ loss to the New England Patriots in last season’s AFC Championship Game. The Jags had the Patriots on their heels near the end of the first half and entering the fourth quarter, but Jacksonville played conservatively and it eventually cost them a trip to the Super Bowl.

Here’s what Pederson wrote in his book, “Fearless: How An Underdog Became A Champion.”

“I was there thinking, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me right now,’” Pederson writes, via ESPN. “It made me mad because Jacksonville had New England right where they wanted them. I was screaming at the TV in my office. When they knelt right before halftime, inside I was like, ‘I’ll never do that.’ It fueled me. They could have least tried for a field goal. They took it out of their quarterback’s hands, and they didn’t give to their big back Leonard Fournette. I thought, ‘If they lose this game, this is why.’ Sure enough they would go on to lose the game.”

Marrone was asked about Pederson’s criticism today, and the Jags coach subtly fired back while brushing off the critique.

“Hey, Doug won a Super Bowl,” Marrone said. “Doug did a great job of coaching. I’m sure there’s a long line of people that have the same questions or feelings. It’s just what you’re going to do.

“I read a book in the offseason by Mark Manson, the New York one, No. 1 bestseller on the Times (New York Times’ bestseller list), so those things happen and that’s it. But I respect the hell out of him and his team and he won a Super Bowl. We lost, and when you lose you question everything so I don’t have a problem with it.”

Where’s the zing, you ask?

The title of the book Marrone read is: “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F—: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life.”

Well played.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images