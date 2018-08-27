Jalen Ramsey Says New Helmet Rule To Blame For Jaguars’ Marqise Lee’s Injury

The new NFL helmet rule has gotten plenty of criticism lately and on Friday, it drew even more negative attention.

During the Jaguars preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Jacksonville wide receiver Marqise Lee suffered an ugly knee injury after he was hit by Damontae Kazee. The Falcons safety appeared to lead the tackle into Lee’s knee with his helmet, which resulted in a penalty for leading with his helmet.

After the game, Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is not afraid to say what’s on his mind, said the new rule is the reason why Kazee hit his teammates knee.

“You can’t be mad at 27 (Kazee). You have to be mad at the NFL, not mad at them but that is how the rule is. People are scared to tackle normal because I guess they don’t want to do helmet-to-helmet and get flagged,” Ramsey said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “That was not even flagged and (you could) potentially get thrown out of the game. Game-changing stuff could happen. You don’t really want to blame anyone, but you feel bad for him. I don’t know, man, that’s just tough to see it happen to one of my teammates, period. But you can’t really blame 27.”

Though the rule covers hits that aren’t just helmet-to-helmet contact, that didn’t stop Ramsey from taking his shots.

Kazee took to Twitter late Friday night offering his support for the injured Lee.

Before i go out on the field i pray for both teams to stay healthy , i was just trying to make a football play, i will never ever try to hurt anyone, i just want to reach out to you bro and tell you that you’ll be in my prayers everyday 🙌🏾🙏🏾 @TeamLee1 — Montae Kazee (@Damontaekazee) August 26, 2018

Lee’s season is in danger of being done after being carted off the field and an update likely won’t come until Monday.

