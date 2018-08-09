Jarvis Landry Wants Dez Bryant On Browns, Steps Up Recruitment Effort

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jarvis Landry is determined to lead his new team on and off the field.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver urged Dez Bryant to join the team Wednesday, doing so on Twitter for the world to see.

Bryant earlier in the day had praised the epic, profanity-laden speech Landry recently delivered to his fellow Browns receivers and HBO’s “Hard Knocks” broadcast. Landry’s response to Bryant doubles as a recruitment effort.

Josh Gordon’s ongoing absence likely will determine what steps the Browns take to bolster their receiving corps. Bryant is an option as preseason ramps up.

Bryant has been a free agent since April when the Dallas Cowboys released him after eight seasons with the team. Rumors have linked him with a number of teams, including the Browns, Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants. Antonio Brown wants Bryant to join him on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ receiving corps.

However, Bryant shouldn’t let his peers’ efforts go to his head, as Landry also is trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.