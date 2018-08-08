Jarvis Landry’s Epic ‘Hard Knocks’ Speech Wins Praise From Around NFL

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jarvis Landry is making people work a little bit harder these days.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver wowed viewers of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” on Tuesday night by delivering stirring, profanity-laden speech, in which he implored his teammates to be tougher and practice harder. The speech made Landry the breakout star of the first episode of this season’s training-camp documentary series and drew a host of positive reactions from his team and the wider NFL community.

Landry was tweeting during the episode, and here’s what said immediately after his speech aired. We haven’t followed him long enough to know exactly what he means, but it sounds cool, anyway.

Bless’m Then 🙏🏾 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) August 8, 2018

The Browns applauded their Landry’s passionate speech, as did three team legends, Joe Thomas and Eric Metcalf and Earnest Byner.

2) @God_Son80 should be commended for the way he practices and leads his receiver room and the team. He was a stellar pickup by John Dorsey. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 8, 2018

1st episode of #HardKnocksHBO was good! In order to win, everyone in the @Browns needs to have the same intensity as @God_Son80. We don’t all have to display it the same but the fire HAS to be there! — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) August 8, 2018

#JarvisLandry steals first episode of Hard Knocks with passionate speech. He is right it’s been way past time for the losing mentality that has been allow to persist, 2GO. He has a winners mentality! @Browns https://t.co/f3yJx24hRh via @ProFootballTalk — Earnest Byner (@EByner) August 8, 2018

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, whom rumors recently have linked with a potential move to the Browns, said on Twitter Landry’s speech gave him “chills.”

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier agreed with Landry, saying on Twitter “you got to be on the field to get better.”

I know he play for the Browns. But this is some real sh*t!! You got to be on the field to get better 💯. @God_Son80 https://t.co/D9q2TM6R4J — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) August 8, 2018

The 2018 NFL season won’t kick off for another few weeks, but the Browns appear to be the early winners over the Miami Dolphins in the trade that brought Landry to Cleveland. At least, that’s how public opinion sees it.