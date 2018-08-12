Jason McCourty Reveals Inadvertent Draft-Day Prank He Pulled On Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Devin McCourty has put together a brilliant career with the New England Patriots, which makes it crazier that his time with the team was kicked off with a prank.

The Patriots selected the veteran safety with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. But when New England rang the two-time Pro-Bowl selection to inform him of its draft decision, a trip to the bathroom prevented him from answering the phone.

Enter Jason McCourty.

With Devin momentarily unavailable, his twin brother jumped into action with Patriots owner Robert Kraft waiting on the line. And the rest, as they say, is (pranking) history.

“The best one wasn’t done on purpose,” Jason McCourty told reporters after Sunday’s practice. “Dev’s draft day, he was in the bathroom so I had to answer the phone. I spent the first part of the conversation talking to Mr. Kraft, being excited about being drafted by the New England Patriots. The second half Dev talked to Coach (Bill) Belichick. So that was probably the best one we’ve done so far and it wasn’t on purpose.”

Well done.

The hijinx ultimately came full circle, as the Patriots traded for Jason McCourty back in March, reuniting the twin brothers as teammates for the first time since their college days at Rutgers. It would have been an even more complete circle, however, if Devin took the phone call to Jason after the trade was finalized.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com