Jaylen Brown’s Twitter Name Confuses Bill Russell; Celtics Star Clarifies For Legend

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Celtics family members don’t always understand one another instinctively.

This became clear Wednesday afternoon when Celtics legend Bill Russel publicly asked Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown the meaning behind his Twitter handle, “@FCHWPO.” Russell, 84, couched his good question inside a joke about his own age.

“What is FCHWPO?” Russell wrote on Twitter. “Remember I’m old, lol,”

Brown, 21, answered Russell’s burning question and thew in a little humor.

@RealBillRussell It’s Faith, Consistancy, Hard Work, Pays Off !!… just some words to remind myself to keep going .. I hear you though my man I’m getting up there too 🙃 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 15, 2018

Russell certainly wasn’t alone prior to Wednesday in wondering what Brown’s Twitter name was all about. This writer will admit to being in the know-nothing camp.

As is the case in the real world, Russell’s presence makes Twitter a better place.