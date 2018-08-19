Jayson Tatum Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Workout With Kobe Bryant

Jayson Tatum has spent his offseason improving his game and his body, with a little help from his childhood idol.

The Boston Celtics rookie forward posted photos of himself working out with Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who Tatum has said was his favorite player growing up.

Tatum’s unique scoring ability and silky mid-range jump shot has drawn comparisons to Bryant dating all the way back to his days at Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis. But there’s no doubt the Black Mamba had a few pointers for the Duke product as he prepares to embark on his sophomore season.

While some have called Tatum “overhyped,” the young star is just going to let his game do the talking and Bryant surely will have his fingerprints on the 20-year-old’s ever-evolving game.

So what was Tatum’s biggest takeaway from working with the future Hall of Famer? It’s about the process.

“Maybe a few things he showed me, post moves,” Tatum said, via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “But just interacting with him and being able to talk and ask him questions and trying to get into his mind and understand how he thought the game, what he did to be successful.”

There are very few players who have been more dedicated to their craft than Bryant was too the game of basketball. Tales of his 3 a.m. workouts have become commonplace in NBA circles, and if Tatum can harness that same level of commitment then Springfield also could be in his future as well.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images