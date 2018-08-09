Jerry Remy Discusses Cancer Diagnosis, Appreciates Outpouring Of Support

On Tuesday, NESN’s Boston Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy revealed that he had once again been diagnosed with cancer.

Remy is taking a leave of absence from NESN in order to undergo treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital. The longtime NESN broadcaster and former Red Sox second baseman has received an outpouring of support from Red Sox Nation.

He sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on Wednesday to discuss his diagnosis and explain how much the support means to him during his fight against cancer.

You can see the interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images