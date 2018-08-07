Jets Safety Jamal Adams Has Hilarious Reaction To Being Locked Out Of Facility

Monday’s typically mean the start of a new work week, but imagine showing up to work and having to question whether you’re still employed before you even walk into the building?

Such was the case for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, who showed up the team’s training facility like he has been and entered his key code to get into the building as he would any other day.

Except there was just one problem.

Thankfully, the second-year safety wasn’t cut from the team and was let into the building to begin his week of practice as the Jets prepare to bounce back from 5-11 finish last season.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images