Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart Dies; WWE Mourns Loss Of Ex-Tag Team Champ

The wrestling world has lost another great one.
WWE on Monday confirmed Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart died at age 63. The Pasco, Fla., Sheriff’s office told TMZ their preliminary investigation indicates Neidhart fell at his home, hit his head and died from his injuries.
“No foul play suspected,” the sheriff’s office said.
Neidhart once pursued an NFL career, playing preseason games with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, but never appeared in a regular-season contest. He began his wrestling career in 1979 after training with legendary Canadian coach Stu Hart.
Neidhart and his brother-in-law Bret “Hitman” Hart formed the legendary tag team duo, The Hart Foundation, that won the WWE tag team championship on two separate occasions in the 1980s and 1990s. He last wrestled in WWE in 1997.
Neidhart also is the father of current WWE star Natalya and has appeared alongside her in “Total Divas.”
Past and present WWE personalities expressed their sadness and condolences on social media, starting with Brian Blair, one of Neidhart’s former rivals, who first brought his death to the public’s attention.
Neidhart’s death left Bret Hart speechless.
“Stunned and saddened,” Hart wrote on Twitter. “I just don’t have the words right now.”
Ric Flair described Neidhart as “A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men,” in his Twitter tribute.
Others echoed Hart’s and Flair’s fond memories of Neidhart.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/WWE
