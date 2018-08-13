Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart Dies; WWE Mourns Loss Of Ex-Tag Team Champ

The wrestling world has lost another great one.

WWE on Monday confirmed Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart died at age 63. The Pasco, Fla., Sheriff’s office told TMZ their preliminary investigation indicates Neidhart fell at his home, hit his head and died from his injuries.

“No foul play suspected,” the sheriff’s office said.

Neidhart once pursued an NFL career, playing preseason games with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, but never appeared in a regular-season contest. He began his wrestling career in 1979 after training with legendary Canadian coach Stu Hart.

Neidhart and his brother-in-law Bret “Hitman” Hart formed the legendary tag team duo, The Hart Foundation, that won the WWE tag team championship on two separate occasions in the 1980s and 1990s. He last wrestled in WWE in 1997.

Neidhart also is the father of current WWE star Natalya and has appeared alongside her in “Total Divas.”

Past and present WWE personalities expressed their sadness and condolences on social media, starting with Brian Blair, one of Neidhart’s former rivals, who first brought his death to the public’s attention.

Neidhart’s death left Bret Hart speechless.

“Stunned and saddened,” Hart wrote on Twitter. “I just don’t have the words right now.”

Ric Flair described Neidhart as “A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men,” in his Twitter tribute.

Others echoed Hart’s and Flair’s fond memories of Neidhart.

My heart is breaking for @NatbyNature as I read about the passing of beloved father Jim Neidhart. Sending you and @TJWilson love, support and prayers. God bless. RIP The Anvil. 💔 — LuFisto (@LuFisto) August 13, 2018

Wow…so shocked and saddened at the passing of Jim Neidhart. Such a great talent and the engine of the Hart Foundation. Sending so much love to @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the Neidhart family ….an incredible loss — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) August 13, 2018

Jim Neidhart headlined one of the two events I promoted early in my career, and gave the world a wonderful human being in his daughter @NatbyNature. My deepest condolences to her, @TJWilson, and the entire Hart family. https://t.co/krtC0hFVUE — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) August 13, 2018

Another good brother gone too soon… (Graphic by @97abdulmalik) @ The Anvil https://t.co/QcW3rvyuMd — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 13, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. The #HartFoundation were the greatest of all time. My thoughts are with @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the rest of the Hart family. #RIPAnvil — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 13, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. Jim was an important part of the landscape during one of the most important periods in the industry. RIP Jim, — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 13, 2018

My deepest condolences to my Friends @NatbyNature @TJWilson and their family during this very tough time of loss of a family member not only to you all, but to all of the @WWE Family as a whole🙏🏿❤️ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 13, 2018

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/WWE