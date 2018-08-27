John Lynch Tells Story Of Asking Bill Belichick If Tom Brady Was Available

As the old adage goes, you never know until you ask. And that appears to have been the case for John Lynch last year.

The San Francisco 49ers general manager, of course, got a trade done in October to acquire then-New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But before actually making that happen, he figured he’d shoot a little higher.

As has been reported before, Lynch asked Bill Belichick if Tom Brady was available. And during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” Lynch confirmed that call did, in fact, take place, and he shared the story behind it.

On @PardonMyTake today, 49ers GM John Lynch told the story of asking Bill Belichick whether Tom Brady was available before trading for Jimmy G. "Hey, I took my shot." pic.twitter.com/x2TxLeWqAk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 27, 2018

Have to respect the confidence.

Despite not landing Brady, it’s not like Lynch didn’t make out well once he did get a deal done, as Garoppolo is one of the game’s most exciting young quarterbacks.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports