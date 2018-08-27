John Lynch Tells Story Of Asking Bill Belichick If Tom Brady Was Available

As the old adage goes, you never know until you ask. And that appears to have been the case for John Lynch last year.
The San Francisco 49ers general manager, of course, got a trade done in October to acquire then-New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But before actually making that happen, he figured he’d shoot a little higher.
As has been reported before, Lynch asked Bill Belichick if Tom Brady was available. And during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” Lynch confirmed that call did, in fact, take place, and he shared the story behind it.
Have to respect the confidence.
Despite not landing Brady, it’s not like Lynch didn’t make out well once he did get a deal done, as Garoppolo is one of the game’s most exciting young quarterbacks.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports
