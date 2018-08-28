Julian Edelman Cracks Joke About Odell Beckham Jr.’s New Contract

Odell Beckham Jr.’s wallet got just a tad bit larger Monday afternoon.

The star wideout receiver finally landed his long-awaited new deal when the New York Giants inked him to a five-year, $95 million contract with $65 million guaranteed.

Beckham’s Giants teammates were thrilled to see the three-time Pro Bowl selection cash in, as was Julian Edelman, who posted a pretty funny reaction to the news on his Instagram page.

“Friendship is what makes a man wealthy. Also… contracts. #DinnerOnDell,” Edelman wrote as a caption to a photo of he and his now-richer colleague.

Now that OBJ has his financial future squared away, he’ll look to help the Giants rebound from a disappointing 3-13 season in 2017.

