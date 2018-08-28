Julian Edelman Offers Positive Update On Knee As Suspension Nears

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman shared an update on the state of his surgically repaired knee Tuesday as he prepared to begin his four-game suspension.

“It’s definitely feeling better and better,” the New England Patriots wide receiver said. “That’s for sure. There’s still things you have days where it’s like, ‘Oh, this is tired. This. That.’ Our training staff has been working hard. They’ve been on top of it, and just doing all the little stuff, little exercises to keep stuff strengthened, this, that. It’s been a grind.”

It’s been just over a year since Edelman tore his ACL in New England’s third preseason game, ending his season. The 32-year-old said he’s polled Patriots teammates who have suffered the same injury seeking advice.

“I’ve talked to everyone who’s done it,” Edelman said. “I’m not going to go through the names, but any guy I see, ‘Hey have you done this?’ ‘Yeah, this. Oh, you start feeling like this. This will start feeling great right here.’ You definitely talk with a bunch of different guys, and it’s comforting. But everyone’s different, so it is what it is.”

Some experts believe players don’t return to their previous level of production until two years after an ACL tear. Edelman believes he’ll prove them wrong.

“I mean, those people like read books and like do like science test-type experiments,” Edelman said. “I’ll take me over them. That’s what I always tell our trainers. I’ve sprained every ankle. I’ve broken everything. How are you going to tell me how to do something?

He quickly added: “Nah, but I respect them. I’m messing around. I don’t need that to be a headline.”

Edelman played in the Patriots’ first three preseason games, catching seven passes for 49 yards. His suspension officially begins this Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images