Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence, (Kind Of) Addresses Spurs Drama In Statement

Kawhi Leonard has spoken! Well, on the internet via a statement released to the media, anyway.

Leonard addressed the statement to the San Antonio Spurs, who traded him to the Toronto Raptors on July 18 after a season of turmoil in which he was active for only nine games.

The remarks were his first public comments in months.

Kawhi Leonard releases first statements since trade to Toronto, saying goodbye to San Antonio and the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/XxSUEwbrQ6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2018

“I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU!” Leonard wrote.

“My family and I want to say THANK YOU to the entire Spurs organization and the people and fans of San Antonio.”

Leonard also utilized the “caps lock” feature to thank Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who appeared to take a few veiled shots at the 27-year-old during the playoffs for not being with the team as he rehabbed a quad injury.

Leonard obviously didn’t address his supposedly frosty relationship with the San Antonio organization, but a few of his words — “through all the ups and downs” and “I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say” — seemed to at least suggest he’s had a lot on his mind.

Outside that, this is a pretty boilerplate “thank you” letter from the reserved forward as he starts his new chapter in Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images