Kawhi Leonard Spotted With LeBron James, Kevin Durant In L.A.; Twitter Goes Nuts

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten some good NBA drama. But Phil Handy provided us with some great fodder Tuesday night.

Handy recently joined the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach after spending the previous three seasons in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ organization. That may explain how he united new Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and former Cav LeBron James — as well as Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and Cavs guard Cedi Osman — for a star-studded workout at UCLA.

Handy posted a photo from the workout along with the caption, “Work is work. It don’t what matter what team we represent the @nba is a family. True professionals all trying to #perfectourcraft.”

Considering the context — James just signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, Leonard reportedly wants to play in Los Angeles when he becomes a free agent next season and Durant also will be a free agent in 2019 — Twitter had a field day.

Kawhi Leonard finally made it to LA! 😂 https://t.co/q4Z79ZDJwT — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) August 21, 2018

Looks like LeBron and his future teammate Kawhi had a workout at UCLA today👀 pic.twitter.com/LrF3t7i3Wv — NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) August 21, 2018

LeBron, KD, and Kawhi working out together in LA. Future Big 3 of the Lakers?! pic.twitter.com/ON6AFFnM0i — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 21, 2018

Lakers roster 2019-2020 — Ben (@BensBurnerAcc) August 21, 2018

Plenty of people also found it amusing that Osman, who averaged 3.9 points per game as a rookie last season, somehow got invited to work out with three of the greatest NBA players of this generation.

very cool that Durant, LeBron and Kawhi all went to Cedi Osman to improve their games this offseason. they have so much to learn from him pic.twitter.com/1T31sy44jL — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) August 21, 2018

How did all these fans get a picture with Cedi Osman? https://t.co/AR9GLZBYhI — Stri:(a (@StrikaNation24_) August 21, 2018

Cedi recruiting LBJ, KD and Kawhi to CLE next year… Sheesh🔥 — Ramos (@FaZeRamos) August 21, 2018

Also: We can’t discuss this photo without mentioning Leonard’s ridiculously large hands.

What on Earth

Only a matter of time until Kawhi’s hands complete their evolution and he can palm the CN Tower pic.twitter.com/efN63jLU0u — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) August 22, 2018

If James, Durant and Leonard actually form a superteam in L.A. next season — with Osman as their sidekick, of course — we’ll be bringing back this workout as evidence to say we told you so.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images