Kawhi Leonard Spotted With LeBron James, Kevin Durant In L.A.; Twitter Goes Nuts

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten some good NBA drama. But Phil Handy provided us with some great fodder Tuesday night.
Handy recently joined the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach after spending the previous three seasons in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ organization. That may explain how he united new Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and former Cav LeBron James — as well as Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and Cavs guard Cedi Osman — for a star-studded workout at UCLA.
Handy posted a photo from the workout along with the caption, “Work is work. It don’t what matter what team we represent the @nba is a family. True professionals all trying to #perfectourcraft.”
Considering the context — James just signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, Leonard reportedly wants to play in Los Angeles when he becomes a free agent next season and Durant also will be a free agent in 2019 — Twitter had a field day.
Plenty of people also found it amusing that Osman, who averaged 3.9 points per game as a rookie last season, somehow got invited to work out with three of the greatest NBA players of this generation.
Also: We can’t discuss this photo without mentioning Leonard’s ridiculously large hands.
If James, Durant and Leonard actually form a superteam in L.A. next season — with Osman as their sidekick, of course — we’ll be bringing back this workout as evidence to say we told you so.
Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images
