Kelvin Benjamin Rips Cam Newton, Believes Panthers Were ‘Bad’ For Him

Kelvin Benjmain certainly doesn’t yearn for his days with the Carolina Panthers.

The wide receiver, who was a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was traded from the Panthers to the Buffalo Bills last season. The deal ended a bizarre tenure in Carolina that saw Benjamin set rookie records in 2015 before succumbing to a torn ACL and decreased usage in the following seasons.

According to Benjamin, however, his recent struggles largely can be attributed to the Panthers themselves, especially their star quarterback, Cam Newton.

“I mean, I felt like I would’ve been even more successful if … I don’t know, man … If I would’ve … Looking back on it, I should’ve just been drafted by somebody else,” Benjamin recently told The Athletic’s Tim Graham. “I should’ve never went to Carolina. Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me. It was a bad fit from the get-go.

“If you would’ve put me with any other quarterback, let’s be real, you know what I’m saying? Any other accurate quarterback like Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben — anybody! — quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn’t in that position.”

Shots fired.

Whether people other than Benjamin should be blamed for his struggles is difficult to know. Regardless, it seems like a divorce was mutually beneficial for both he and the Panthers.

