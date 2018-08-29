Kirk Cousins Reveals Why He Turned Down $90 Million From Jets, Signed With Vikings

Kirk Cousins was the prize of last offseason, signing a three-year, $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

After playing under the franchise tag for the past two seasons with the Washington Redskins, the Michigan State product hit the open market in March with a number of teams looking to make him their franchise quarterback, with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Vikings expected to be the three main players in the sweepstakes.

Cousins filmed his free-agent process, the first part of which was released Tuesday on NFL.com.

In Part 1, Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, informs the quarterback that the Jets have offered a three-year, $90 million contract that was fully guaranteed. Cousins tells his wife, Julie, about the offer and that McCartney now can use it as leverage to get the Vikings to up their offer to somewhere near the $90 million guaranteed.

“We want the money to be guaranteed. My preference would be to get a fully guaranteed contract or do one-year deals,” Cousins tells the camera.

Near the end of the episode, Cousins gets the three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract from the Vikings and tells his agent he’ll accept after a visit to Minneapolis.

“I feel good about going to the Vikings,” Cousins said after telling McCartney he’ll accept the deal. “Vikings are a great fit.”

Then he explains the decision to choose Minnesota over the Jets.

“How much should I make it about the money?” Cousins asks. “As a retired player looking back, do you wish you had made more money or won more games? The dream is that we go to a place where we can win. And the hope is that this isn’t a decision for two or three years, this is a decision for decades. It could be a place where we end up staying, raising our kids, so it is a life-altering decision.”

Cousins now will lead a team that was one win away from heading to the Super Bowl last season, but ultimately got dismantled by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Minnesota hopes that the strong-armed signal-caller will make their offense all the more lethal, with receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, running back Dalvin Cook and tight end Kyle Rudolph comprising one of the most electric offensive cores in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images