Kyrie Irving To Be Honored By Standing Rock Sioux Tribe At Ceremony Thursday

Kyrie Irving is set to become an official member of another family.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe announced Friday in a press release it will honor the Boston Celtics point guard Thursday at ceremony, which will take place at Prairie Knights Casino and Resort in Fort Yates, N.D. The event will include a naming ceremony, performances and a community feed and seemingly will confirm Irving’s place in the tribe.

Irving’s maternal grandparents and great-grandparents were citizens of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. His late Elizabeth Ann Larson, was adopted out of the tribe. Irving long has known about his Standing Rock Sioux heritage and even has a tattoo of the Standing Rock tribal logo on the back of his neck and included the tribal seal on the latest version of his Kyrie 4 basketball sneakers.

“We could not be more excited, he has made us all very proud,” Standing Rock Sioux chairman Mike Faith said in the press release. “To know that he has not forgotten his roots and is taking the time before he starts his basketball season to visit the People, his People, shows that Kyrie has great character and pride in his heritage.”

Check out the full release on Irving’s Standing Rock Sioux ceremony below.

Official press release on Kyrie Irving’s homecoming to Standing Rock. pic.twitter.com/wWNVW6NgRj — Standing Rock Sioux (@StandingRockST) August 17, 2018

